MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 7.2%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $32.11. 142,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 126,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.
Read More
- Get a free research report on MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.