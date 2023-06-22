MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Trading Down 7.2%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $32.11. 142,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 126,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.

