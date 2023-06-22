Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.34. 83,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

