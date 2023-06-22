Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 178.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,724 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 2.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,220,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 670,626 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 785,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 100,546 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 201,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 125,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,080. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

