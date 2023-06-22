Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,062 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.53. 863,968 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.