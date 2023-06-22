Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 378 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 1,332,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

