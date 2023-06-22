Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.19

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.19 and traded as high as $36.99. Miller Industries shares last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 23,087 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.