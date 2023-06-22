MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.45

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 204546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $729.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

