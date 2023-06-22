Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.66. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 37,930 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

