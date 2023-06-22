Modiv Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a PE ratio of -87.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.12. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.95). Modiv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Modiv will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv during the first quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Modiv by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

