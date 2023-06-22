Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

