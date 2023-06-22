Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 9,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 124,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Moolec Science Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moolec Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

