Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.35 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $185.39 million and $8.35 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,710,702 coins and its circulating supply is 662,134,311 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

