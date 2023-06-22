MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 58,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 290,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

