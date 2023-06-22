Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Hits $38.91 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00018444 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,847,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

