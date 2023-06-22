Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 179,938 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

