MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $548,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

