MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $15.76 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

SCHZ stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

