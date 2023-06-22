MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after acquiring an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.