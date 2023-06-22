MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

