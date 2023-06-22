Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 0.6%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.01. Approximately 36,829 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $470.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMFC. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

