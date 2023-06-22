MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 3.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $474.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

