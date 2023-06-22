M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Trimmed by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $122.15 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.72.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

