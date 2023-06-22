National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 300,551 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300,551 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $109,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 487.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

