National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 683,217 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $94,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

