National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,026 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.23% of Sun Life Financial worth $336,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

SLF opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.