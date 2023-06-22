National Bank of Canada FI Has $250.62 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 371,913 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.41% of Pembina Pipeline worth $250,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

