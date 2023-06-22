National Bank of Canada FI Has $70.05 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,987 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $70,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

