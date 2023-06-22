National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,154 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.41% of Open Text worth $146,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,454,000 after buying an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after buying an additional 963,691 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Open Text Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

