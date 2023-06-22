National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 34,963 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $185,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.91 and its 200 day moving average is $365.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

