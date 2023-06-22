National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,632,637 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,632,637 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Comcast worth $131,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

