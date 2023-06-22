National Bank of Canada FI Sells 185,443 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,388,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,443 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $609,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $921,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

CM opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.642 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

