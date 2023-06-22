National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,277 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $389.11 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.26 and a 200 day moving average of $354.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

