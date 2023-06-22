Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $18.40. Navient shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 1,479,894 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

