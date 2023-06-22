NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 3.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% FuelCell Energy -79.13% -18.42% -13.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $130.48 million 7.26 -$142.72 million ($0.33) -7.06

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NET Power and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $3.34, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than NET Power.

Summary

NET Power beats FuelCell Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. The company also provides SureSource platform in various configurations and applications, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. Its SureSource power plants generate electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, hydrogen transportation, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

