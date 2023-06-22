Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.00 and last traded at C$8.20, with a volume of 262904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.29%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.