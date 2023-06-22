NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 5.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NKE traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,563. The company has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.