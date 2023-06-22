Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.52. 42,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day moving average is $225.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

