NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $12.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

