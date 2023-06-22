Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Novanta worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Novanta by 350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 55.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Novanta by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Up 1.4 %

Novanta stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $174.54.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

