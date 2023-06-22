NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Down 1.6%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 131,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 259,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

