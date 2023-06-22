Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.56

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 49099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
