Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.33

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.44. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 359,737 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
