Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.33

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $6.44. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 359,737 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6,496.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

