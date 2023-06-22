Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.55

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.55. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 186,065 shares traded.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.