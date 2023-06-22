Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 0.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 2,740,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,353,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.