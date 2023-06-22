Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.53 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average of $418.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

