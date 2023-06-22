Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,734 shares of company stock worth $161,281,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $208.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

