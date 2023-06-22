Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Trading Down 1%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 16,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

