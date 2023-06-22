Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

