Old Port Advisors Buys 1,732 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $54.55 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.