Old Port Advisors Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

